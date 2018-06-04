North OC Election Guide for the June 2018 Primary

Tuesday is Election Day for California’s 2018 primary, and the following is a rundown of news stories for North Orange County residents about the race for the 39th Congressional District, district attorney, sheriff, the county Board of Supervisors, and the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).

Turnout is expected to be low, making each vote more impactful than in larger-turnout elections. About 25 to 27 percent of registered voters are projected to cast ballots in Orange County, according to a rough estimate from elections officials.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can also drop off their mail-in ballot at their polling place or mail it in to the county Registrar of Voters.

To download a preview of what your ballot will show, click here. More information on polling places and voting can be found at ocvote.com.

United States Representative, 39th District

Cities in this district: Parts of Buena Park, Placentia and Anaheim (in Anaheim Hills), and all of Fullerton, Brea, and Yorba Linda. It also includes parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, although the bulk of the district’s voters live in Orange County.

Overview of the race and candidates:

More info:

Senate District 29 Special Recall Election

Cities in this district: Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Habra, La Palma, Placentia, Stanton, and Yorba Linda, as well as part of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

County Supervisor, 4th District

Cities in this district: Most of Anaheim and Buena Park, as well as all of Fullerton, Brea, La Habra, and Placentia.

Overview of the race and candidates:

District Attorney-Public Administrator

Overview of the race and candidates:

June Primary Sets the Stage for a Political Showdown Between Rackauckas and Spitzer (Voice of OC)

More info:

Sheriff-Coroner

Overview of the race and candidates:

For more Orange County information, please go to the Voice of OC 2018 elections page.