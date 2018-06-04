North OC Election Guide for the June 2018 Primary

|
Tuesday is Election Day for California’s 2018 primary, and the following is a rundown of news stories for North Orange County residents about the race for the 39th Congressional District, district attorney, sheriff, the county Board of Supervisors, and the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).
Turnout is expected to be low, making each vote more impactful than in larger-turnout elections. About 25 to 27 percent of registered voters are projected to cast ballots in Orange County, according to a rough estimate from elections officials.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can also drop off their mail-in ballot at their polling place or mail it in to the county Registrar of Voters.
To download a preview of what your ballot will show, click here. More information on polling places and voting can be found at ocvote.com.
United States Representative, 39th District
Cities in this district: Parts of Buena Park, Placentia and Anaheim (in Anaheim Hills), and all of Fullerton, Brea, and Yorba Linda. It also includes parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, although the bulk of the district’s voters live in Orange County.
Overview of the race and candidates:
- North OC’s 39th Congressional Race Still a ‘Toss Up’ (Voice of OC)
- The high-stakes race to replace Rep. Ed Royce has been complicated (OC Register)
More info:
- Fearing Chaos, National Democrats Plunge Into Midterm Primary Fights (New York Times)
Senate District 29 Special Recall Election
Cities in this district: Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Habra, La Palma, Placentia, Stanton, and Yorba Linda, as well as part of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.
- Sen. Josh Newman in fight for his political life over vote to raise California’s gas tax (LA Times)
- Sen. Josh Newman, targeted by the GOP for his gas-tax vote, will face recall election on June 5 (LA Times)
County Supervisor, 4th District
Cities in this district: Most of Anaheim and Buena Park, as well as all of Fullerton, Brea, La Habra, and Placentia.
Overview of the race and candidates:
- North OC’s Open Seat for Supervisor Draws Six Candidates (Voice of OC)
- Can Democrats win a seat on the all-Republican O.C. board? (OC Register)
District Attorney-Public Administrator
Overview of the race and candidates:
More info:
- In Orange County DA’s race, candidates’ debate is elusive (89.3 KPCC)
- Democratic Candidate for DA Faces Ballot Challenge Over State Bar Suspension (Voice of OC)
- Judge Allows Suspended Lawyer Running for DA to Stay on Ballot (Voice of OC)
- Candidate for District Attorney Reinstated by State Bar (Voice of OC)
Sheriff-Coroner
Overview of the race and candidates:
- Three Law Enforcement Veterans Compete for Orange County Sheriff (Voice of OC)
- Candidates for O.C. Sheriff talk past, present, future of nation’s fifth biggest department (OC Register)
- Audio: Meet the candidates for Orange County Sheriff (89.3 KPCC)
- Sheriff’s Battles (video interview with the three candidates) (PBS SoCal)
