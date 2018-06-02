Padilla: Scott Baugh Was at Center of Rigged Sweetheart Deal To Sell OC Fairgrounds

I’m writing this bring to the voters’ attention Scott Baugh’s involvement in the OC Fair sale scandal and the near loss of this beloved institution to a group of wealthy, politically connected land developers.

Why Mr. Baugh, or anyone for that matter, would advocate the sale of the great OC Fair is baffling. However, what is clear are the many brazen unethical and possibly illegal actions taken by him and a group of well connected politicos, which are only known to us today because of determined efforts by a small group of citizens, news reporting by the Voice of OC and the Daily Pilot, and the final report of the Fair Sale Review Committee, which included a referral of its findings to the Orange County District Attorney.

In 2009 Mr. Baugh and members of the OC Fair Board, led by lobbyist Dave Ellis, initiated a scheme to sell the 150 acres of land that is the OC Fairgrounds, first to a non-profit group that was formed and controlled by the then Fair Board, and later when that failed, to a politically-connected land developer. The final bid was $100 million or more below fair market value which would have been a huge financial windfall to all involved in the scheme had the courts not intervened to stop the sale.

Scott Baugh was hired to make it happen.

For the sale to even begin, the State legislature and Governor passed and signed a law to enable the sale. Mr. Baugh, through Platinum Advisors, and Former State Senator Dick Ackerman, through Nossaman LLP, were both paid for lobbying services to get this legislation passed, putting his GOP contacts to work to get the job done.

Despite two brief and incomplete investigations by the Orange County District Attorney, and a scathing report from the Fair Sale Review Committee, the scope of Mr. Baugh’s role here was never properly investigated and the full breadth of his actions have not been revealed to the public.