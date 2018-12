Kriz: 244 Homeless People Died This Year in Orange County Waiting on Us

Fr. Dennis Kriz pastor of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Fullerton writes that if we are all truly “our brothers’ keepers” we must be creative in creating real jobs for the homeless and property tax deductions for those living near shelter facilities.

Gregory Scott CEO of Community Action Partnership is alarmed by homelessness and leaving seniors, children and families on the street who don’t know where their next meal is coming or have a place to go. The Hope for the Holidays campaign helps to address some of these issues.