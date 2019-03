1 Shares Email

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., will be sharing his insights on the 3rd district supervisor election today on KPCC 89.3 in the 11 a.m. hour.

Santana also previously wrote about the special election — detailing the top issues, candidates and trends to watch.

The On OC podcast also brought in Loretta Sanchez and Don Wagner as guests talking about the election and the top issues.