San Clemente to Address Homelessness Concerns at Today’s Meeting

San Clemente City Council members will consider three action items that, if passed, would help shape the city’s homelessness policy moving forward. The Council will vote on the items during its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday. The developments come after much discussion from residents and a community town hall forum held by the city June 12.

Council members will also be hearing updates on the toll road extension project and San Onofre, both of which have also generated much community discussion.

The city opposes the extension of the 241 Toll Road through San Clemente. City officials have called on the Transportation Corridor Agencies to support an alternative plan that would connect the 73 and the 241 Toll Roads, according to a letter authored by former Mayor Kathy Ward on April 4, 2017.

A petition titled, “NO Toll Roads Through South OC” has over 6,300 signatures on Change.org, and public commenters have voiced their concerns at a city-held town hall forum about toll road expansion, according to a video posted on the city’s website.

Following the toll road discussion, a presentation on San Onofre will be given by Tom Palmisano of Southern California Edison (SCE). This comes after the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) gave San Onofre the green light to resume fuel loading on May 21, according to a press release posted by the NRC.

San Onofre, which is owned by SCE, had its fuel loading operations suspended following an incident on Aug. 3, 2018, where a loaded nuclear fuel canister got caught on an inner ring as it was being lowered, according to the NRC website.

Council members will also consider putting an expiration date on two homeless ordinances establishing anti-camping policies and a homeless camp in the city’s maintenance yard at 380 Avenida Pico. If approved, these ordinances would expire on June 30, 2020.

Additionally, council members will be voting on whether or not to approve a budget increase of $193,536 to fund unarmed security guard services for the camping lot. Council members may also adopt rules for the camp, including the prohibition of drugs, alcohol and vandalism.

Residents have crowded city hall chambers over the past several meetings to voice their concerns about the homeless population in San Clemente. Residents cited litter, harassment and a rat infestation in north beach as impacts of homeless people camping there. With the passage of the urgency ordinance, people camping in the city were asked May 24 to move to the city’s maintenance yard lot.

While many of the resident’s claims were not disputed, Rick Howard, general manager of the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District, said on June 4 that the rats seen at north beach were actually domestic pet rats who were placed there. He did not elaborate on who placed them or why it was done.

Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2XhB9xb Agenda: http://bit.ly/2ZrrOAn

Other meetings today, June 18

San Juan Capistrano

The San Juan Capistrano City Council meeting for today has been canceled. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2WNSxKL

Anaheim

The Anaheim City Council meets at 5 p.m. today and will discuss limiting apartment rental rate increases for specific units. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2RkrGA8 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2HghRQc

Santa Ana

The Santa Ana City Council meets at 5:45 p.m. today and will discuss a housing and commercial development project at 2800 North Main Street, known as MainPlace Mall. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2RfPkgQ Agenda: http://bit.ly/2WKMjex

Costa Mesa

The Costa Mesa City Council meets at 6 p.m. today and will discuss the 2019-20 budget. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2KUUeyI Agenda: http://bit.ly/2IRjUJU

Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach City Council meets at 6 p.m. today and will discuss under-grounding overhead cables on Crestview Drive. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/31Djek8 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2MOxZx2

Dana Point

The Dana Point City Council meets at 5 p.m. today and will discuss approving an annual bonus for the city manager, Mark Denny. The council will also discuss technical upgrades to the City Council Chambers and its Audio/Video and Broadcast room, which may cost up to $234,000. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2Fpmwhx Agenda: http://bit.ly/2UYObuw

Fountain Valley

The Fountain Valley City Council meeting for today has been canceled.

Fullerton

The Fullerton City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. today and will discuss selecting Robert Dunn II as Chief of Police. The council will also discuss extending its reimbursement agreement with the California High-Speed Rail Authority to January 2021. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2IiZLxn Agenda: http://bit.ly/2JsfJHi

Yorba Linda

The Yorba Linda City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. today and will discuss signing off on construction of a 1.2 mile bikeway connecting Fairlynn Boulevard to the Santa Ana River Trail. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/31DKUW7 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2WOMhCo OC Loop Factsheet: http://bit.ly/2Ik9T9d

Lake Forest

The Lake Forest City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. today and will discuss approving a $210,677 contract for wireless upgrades and equipment relocation at the Civic Center. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2ZrKdNA Agenda: http://bit.ly/2KlO9fi

Tustin

The Tustin City Council meets at 7 p.m. today and will discuss applying for a state grant to pay for converting the turf area behind Heideman Elementary School into a public park. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2WKMyl8 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2WKcCwz

Laguna Niguel

The Laguna Niguel City Council meets at 7 p.m. today and will hear a presentation by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) on the I-5 Widening Project. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2WSWyOd Agenda: http://bit.ly/2IJnDJA

Brea

The Brea City Council meets at 7 p.m. today and will discuss rent subsidies for seniors. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2XPU2V6 Agenda: http://bit.ly/2Rk68n4

Placentia

The Placentia City Council meets at 7 p.m. today and will discuss transportation services for seniors. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2MQwkHo Agenda: http://bit.ly/2wVjz3h

La Palma

The La Palma City Council meeting for today has been canceled. Meeting details: http://bit.ly/2KV6RtQ