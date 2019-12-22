Kriz: Another 206 Homeless People Died This Year in Orange County Waiting on Us

A homeless encampment at the Civic Center in downtown Santa Ana. (Photo by: Adam Elmahrek)

The Names of the 206 People Who Died “Without Fixed Abode” (Homeless) in Orange County between Dec 1, 2018 and Nov 30, 2019 

In Perpetual Remembrance

Source: OC Coroner’s Office

Cheryl ADAMS • Rodolfo AGREDANO • Carlos AGUILAR • Jose AGUIRRE • Randolph AGUIRRE • Robert AIELLO • Marcos ALARCON • Michael ALMASY • Lucas ALPIZAR • Donald AMES II • Infant Female ANDERSON • Neparteria BAILEY • Allyson BARBER • Jose BARRIENTOS • Josephine BECERRA • Hamid BEHRAZFAR • Pilar BELTRAN-KNIGHTS • Susan BERGER • Michael BERGLER • Julian BERNAL • Joseph BERON • Leon BICKETT • Philip BLUM • Darryl BOSSIER • Jason BOWEN • Andrew BRAFF • Paul BRAZER • Thomas BRYANT • Landon BUCHANAN • Cho BUI • Liberato CABALLERO • Michelle CAMARILLO • Mark CAMPETT • Jose CARRERA BARBOSA • Walter CARTER • Fernando CERVANTES • Andres CHAN • Theresa CHERRY • Kosol CHIM • Laura CITORES • Tyron COETZEE • Todd COLEMAN • Mitchell COPELAND • John CRASS • Leonardo CUELLAR • Infant female CUEVAS • Michael CZAPLINSKI • Vicente DE LEON • Terri DELAO • Mayra DELFIN CARRETO • Robert DEYA • Sherry DIMICHELE • Randall DODD • Catherine DODSON • Jose DOMINGUEZ MARTINEZ • Shelley DUPRAY • Virgil DWYER • Nichole EASTIN • Reanna EBANY • Victor ESTRADA • Ricardo EUGENIO • Gonzalo EVARISTO TOMAS • David FERRY • Elliot FISHMAN • Jessica FLEMING • Carlos FLORES • Kevin FOOKES • Jay FOUTS • Angel GALINDO • James GALLIAN • Garrett GALLOWAY • Michael GARCIA • Pamela GARCIA • Leonel GARCIA DIAZ • Linda GARNER • David GIBSON • William GLOVER • Fernando GONZALES • Jade GREBE • Jose GUERRERO • Abel GUEVARA • Mary HARDY • David HARRIS • Benjamin HEIN • Andrew HENDERSON • Patrick HILL • Todd HODGES • Brad INFANGER • Ayrton JASSO PERES • Katlyn JENICAN • Denise JENSVOLD • Kimberly JOHNSON • Martin KATZMANN • Sailor KELLY • Elden KIRIFI • Kraig KISSINGER • Steven KNEISLEY • David KRAUSZ • Jennifer KUHNS • Leonard LAUVAO • Larry LEWIS • Donald LOFTON • David LONGO • Duane LOPEZ • Joel LOPEZ • Jay LUCAS • Frederick LUCERO • Raymond MACDONALD • Timothy MANNING • Johnny MARION • Leticia MARQUEZ • Richard MARRONE • Alonso MARROQUIN • Steven MARTIN • Ronald MARTIN • Alejandro MARTINEZ • Francisco MARTINEZ AGUILAR • Armando MARTINEZ, II • Israel MATADAMAS VASQUEZ • George MAXWELL • Pedro MEDERO • German MENDEZGARCIA • Ernest MEZA, JR • Glenn MOBERLY • Mark MOEN • William MONTAGUE • Rafael MORALES • Julio MORALES • Vicki MORRISON • Kristin MOSHER • Jason MUDRINICH • Petru MUNTEAN • Carolyn MUSTAIN • David NELSON • Dustin NORDVALL • James OKEEFE • Edward OLAGUE III • Raymond OLIVER • Roberto OMANA • Catrina PADILLA • Oscar PARRA • Ernest PARRA JR. • Kyle PARRISH • Lisa PECK • Raymond PENDERGAST • Anthony PHILLIPS • Peggy PRESTON • Stacey RAAB • Jesse RAMIREZ • Jose RANGEL • Mary RELIGA • Steven RENOIR • Anita RHOADES • Michael RIGGS • Douglas ROBBIO • Dorothy ROGERS • Isidro ROJAS JR • Dimas ROMERO • Tommy SALAZAR • Kortney SANDERSON • Mario SANTIVANEZ • Christine SAVAGE • Brent SCHNEIDER • Steven SCHOFER • Vanessa SEAGRAVES • Michael SEBREROS SANCHEZ • Gary SEEDS • Joseph SHERWIN • Edward SLANK III • David SORENSON • Michael SPEAK • Scott SPENCER • David STACK • Leslie STUART • Brian SWAN • Julian TAFOLLA • James TALBOT • Nicholas TAMULINAS • Frankie TELLEZ • Octavio TEOSILO • Scott TERNER • John THIBEAULT • Richard THOMPSON • Taylor THOMPSON • Josephine TORRES • Pascual TORRES • Kevin TRAN • Hoang TRAN • Michael TURNER • David TUY • Sean VALADEZ • Sandra VANZANT • Leonardo VEGA • Izabel VELASQUEZ • Jose VELAZQUEZ • Felipe VERDUGO • Loren VINCENT • Sean VITTORIO • William WALLS • William WELLS • David WHELPLEY • Gregory WHITTINGHAM • Christopher WILD • Derek WILSON • Jeffrey WYNGAARD • Michael YARBROUGH

This Perpetual Remembrance is made possible thanks to the efforts of Fr. Dennis Kriz, OSM in collaboration with the 30 OC groups and associations given below:

 