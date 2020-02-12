Feet to the Fire Podcast: Examining the March 2020 Primary Outlook

7 Shares Email

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., talks with Orange County election experts Fred Smoller and Mike Moodian from the national seats down to the local level. The episode looks at the prospects and most interesting ballot match-ups ahead of the county’s March 3 primary.

Voice of OC launched a new elections podcast last week with legendary media host and Orange County Business Journal Editor at Large Rick Reiff.

Audio produced by Deputy Digital Editor Caitlin Bartusick and video produced by Director of Photography Julie Leopo.

