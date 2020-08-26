Voice of OC Hosting Live Election Podcast Monday on Voting During Coronavirus

5 Shares Reddit Email

Voice of OC continues to provide Orange County voters the latest information ahead of the 2020 November election.

The second episode of the fall OC Feet to the Fire 2020 election podcast will air live via video on the Voice of OC website and on Facebook at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Voice of OC Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana, Jr. will lead the discussion featuring: Orange County election data expert Paul Mitchell, leader of one of the largest election data firms in California, and Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley.

Send any suggested questions ahead of time to admin@voiceofoc.org for consideration.

The video recording will be available promptly after the live discussion and later as an audio segment via podcast directories.

The previous Aug. 19 live virtual discussion garnered more than a few dozen candidates and has been watched by over 3,000 people.

Voice of OC debuted the election-focused podcast for the March 2020 primary election and promptly exceeded audience expectations and stretched beyond available bandwidth. The series brings in the county’s political experts and leaders for the best local political news discussions every week.