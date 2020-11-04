2020 Election Night Results: Aliso Viejo City Council

Aliso Viejo’s election results show incumbents Mike Munzing and Ross Chun leading with candidate Richard Hurt in third place for the three open seats on the City Council, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Live election results below thanks to a partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute. CLICK HERE to view live results for every Orange County race.

The candidates laid out their priorities for the city of 52,000, including ensuring public safety, supporting small businesses and tackling the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Munzing, who is leading all candidates, served as mayor in 2016 and mayor pro tem in 2019. Chun served as mayor last year and as mayor pro tem in 2018. The final open seat can be secured by Hurt, an accountant and business owner.

