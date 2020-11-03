2020 Election Night Results: Brea City Council Race

Incumbents Christine Marick and Marty Simonoff are leading in the contest to fill two seats on the Brea City Council, according to early voting results.

Live election results below thanks to a partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute. CLICK HERE to view live results for every Orange County race.

Candidates Tyler Baugh and Robyn Neufold are in third and fourth place, respectively.

Marick has been serving on the City Council since 2012 and, if reelected, this will be Mayor Simonoff’s seventh consecutive term in office. Simonoff hopes to focus on public safety while Marick wishes to hone in on assisting local business.

The county is expected to continue updating votes as ballots continue to be counted and will be reporting official numbers here.

