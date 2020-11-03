2020 Election Night Results: San Juan Capistrano City Council Race

Early results show Howard Hart is leading over John Alpay in the race for the open seat on the San Juan Capistrano City Council representing District 5, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Live election results below thanks to a partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute.

Alpay has raised $39,000 this campaign season, outraising Hart who has raised $22,000, according to their campaign finance disclosure statements.

Candidates have expressed their priorities, which include supporting first responders and promoting public safety. The newly elected city council member will have to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus, and its impact on local businesses.

