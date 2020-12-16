The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 15, 2020 Contact: Shari L. Freidenrich (714) 834-7625 [email protected]

County Service Center Closed to General Public

Due to COVID-19 Stay at Home Order

SANTA ANA – The County Service Center has closed temporarily as precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. Taxpayers are urged to make all property tax payments securely online at ocgov.com/octaxbill.

Homeowners and small businesses (as defined by the SBA) who were unable to deliver payment for secured property taxes by December 10 due to a COVID-19 financial hardship may qualify for penalty cancellations. Payments for the base tax amount and penalty cancellation forms must be submitted by May 6, 2021. For more details on this, please go to ttc.ocgov.com/proptax/infofaq/penalties. Supplemental property taxes issued in November are due by December 30, 2020.

The easiest way to pay your property taxes is to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Pay Online using our secure payment site. We offer 24/7 payment options: no-cost eCheck (bank account) or credit/debit card (2.29 percent service fee applies). We also have a 24/7 payment depository box on the side of the County Administration South (CAS) building at 601 N. Ross St., Santa Ana, you can mail your payment to the address on the bill or pay by phone at (714) 834-3411 using the interactive voice response option (service fee applies).

Mobile homeowners can complete their Tax Clearance Certificate applications online at https://tax.ocgov.com/tcweb/tcc_request.asp, then print and mail the form to the address listed above.

In addition, subpoenas or tract map certifications should be mailed to County of Orange, Attn.: Treasurer-Tax Collector, P.O. Box 4515, Santa Ana, CA 92702-4515.

###

Mission: Ensure safe and timely receipt, deposit, collection and investment of public funds.

