Orange County canyon residents living in the Bond Fire area have faced a series of evacuation orders during this holiday storm, with county officials lifting the latest order Thursday.

A mandatory evacuation order for the canyon residents of Silverado, Modjeska and Williams came in on Wednesday night from county officials. That order was downgraded to voluntary Thursday morning and was lifted by 1 p.m.

Officials said that the Library of the Canyons will stay closed until Jan. 3.

It’s the third mandatory evacuation order canyon residents have faced this month, with the last taking place right before Christmas.

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service in communities surrounding the burned-out Bond Fire area. Rain is expected to continue throughout Thursday.

Most of OC’s canyons have received about an inch or two of rain over the past three days so far, with the most in Horsethief Canyon at 3 inches, according to National Weather Service rain gauges.

OC officials said they had services available to help people with disabilities evacuate. A shelter was said to be available overnight during the evacuations, along with options of where to take pets and large animals.

County officials alerted residents to about a dozen Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to monitor for weather-related advisories.

