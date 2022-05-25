Anaheim City Council members have decided to cancel the Angel Stadium land sale following an FBI corruption probe into former Mayor Harry Sidhu, who abruptly resigned this week.

“I would like to make a motion to direct our city attorney to immediately void our Angel Stadium agreement,” Councilman Jose Moreno said at Tuesday’s meeting.

City Council members unanimously voted to immediately kill all proceedings surrounding the stadium deal after over two hours of public comments where residents spoke against the deal and the council members who initially supported it.

The move could put the city under the gun of Angels attorneys, city staff said.

Moreno said evidence in court affidavits filed by the FBI should strengthen the city’s position.

“I understand that we might get the wrath of million dollar lawyers thrown at us, but I feel confident that when the FBI says they have evidence of Mayor Sidhu sending documents [to the Angels during negotiations] … that to me is evidence there was collusion to create a deal that was not to our interest, that was corrupted by our mayor’s actions,” Moreno said. “We have very strong evidence.”

Acting Mayor Trevor O’Neil backed up city attorney requests that city officials try to put the deal on hold so city attorneys could explore legal options to void the agreement – but he failed to get support from his colleagues.

“I understand the optics of let’s immediately void and the message that sends – but if we’re able to accomplish the same thing by slightly wording the motion in a different manner to lessen the potential liability we have … I have a hard time backing away from that,” O’Neil said, adding that he would “support whatever motion” ended up before him.

Councilman Jose Diaz also said the city needs to get out of the deal.

“As far as I’m concerned, this deal is no good,” Diaz said.

City attorney Rob Fabela said his office will find a way to void the deal.

“I understand the current thinking is finding a voidability and that’s what we will do,” Fabela told council members.

The move also came the same day Sidhu’s resignation went into effect following an FBI public corruption probe into the former mayor’s dealings at city hall, including the Angel Stadium negotiations.

In affidavits filed in court, federal agents allege that Sidhu shared critical information with the Angels and tried to ram the deal through in order to get the franchise executives to give him $1 million to help refinance his reelection campaign.

“Due to the actions outlined in the FBI investigation affidavit, this deal in my opinion just can’t move forward,” Councilman Avelino Valencia said.

Councilman Stephen Faessel said if the city was going to do a restart on the stadium the city should do it after the current council is out of office.

“If we do a do over, make it in 2025 when all of us, or most of us will be gone,” Faessel said. “This needs a fresh start by fresh faces.”

Faessel was part of Sidhu’s majority who voted with the former mayor to help ram the deal through and at Tuesday’s meeting he denied wrongdoing and welcomed an investigation.

“They can investigate me all they want. I have absolutely had no involvement in this whatsoever. I thought it was a pretty good deal,” he said.

The decision to drop the deal came after Angels Owner Arte Moreno pushed council members to move forward with and finalize the deal by June 14 despite a court order halting the deal for 60 days.

Valencia called out the letter at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“As a fellow Anaheimer and lifelong Angel fan, I did not appreciate the letter that the Angels sent to our city stating that we must approve the current deal despite the current dynamics that we’re all undergoing,” he said.

