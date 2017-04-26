Bus Route Cuts Hit South County Disabled Riders Hard
A round of cuts to South Orange County bus routes last October hit some riders hard, especially those with disabilities who depend on OCTA as their only form of transportation.
The decision by the Orange County Transportation Authority board came after board members heard from riders and advocates during a public hearing Monday. Other proposed fare changes will go to a vote in October.