Government watchdog Shirley Grindle and former Orange County Common Cause President Bill Mitchell have sent letters to county Supervisor Michelle Steel and District Attorney Tony Rackauckas demanding they repay taxpayers all costs for 16,000 postcards inviting voters to a “community coffee” that only could accommodate 50 people.
An Irvine couple that acquired a now defunct Laguna Hills-based
sports apparel and equipment company say its previous owners paid
out as much as $700,000 in taxpayer money from slush funds, some of
which went into coaches' pockets.