Judge Upholds Cut In Bustamante’s Pension Over Sex Crimes

sex crime
By |

Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.  

Sex And The Supervisors

By |

While sex scandals have rocked the Santa Ana and Orange County governments in recent years, both continue to allow managers to date people they supervise and whose promotions they oversee. But new policies are in the works, officials say.