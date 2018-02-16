Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.
The city of Westminster must make public a legal claim against the city filed by former Police Chief Kevin Baker, according to a ruling issued late Wednesday afternoon by Judge Walter Schwarm, in response to a Voice of OC lawsuit.
While sex scandals have rocked the Santa Ana and Orange County governments in recent years, both continue to allow managers to date people they supervise and whose promotions they oversee. But new policies are in the works, officials say.
The board of the Orange County Employees Retirement System is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to dock the pension benefits of former county public works executive Carlos Bustamente because of his sex crimes.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved settlements totaling $1 million with two female county workers who accused the former county executive and Santa Ana councilman of sexually assaulting them.
Former Orange County Public Works executive and Santa Ana City Councilman Carlos Bustamante is serving his one-year sentence at Montebello City Jail, a private facility where inmates pay to serve their sentence away from the general prison population.