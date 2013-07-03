Edwards Changes Her Mind, Is Appointed City Manager
Anaheim
Edwards, interim city manager since Bob Wingenroth resigned, had previously said she would not seek the position.
Bob Wingenroth, who headed the city bureaucracy during a tumultuous period, said he wants to be closer to family in Arizona.
The debate about oversight of the police department has become so contentious that Police Chief John Welter publicly accused a blogger and former council candidate of spreading “bullshit lies.”
There will be four independent reviews of a police shooting death that shattered trust between Latinos and the Anaheim Police Department. But penetrating the police “code of silence” could prove difficult.
A politically charged Anaheim City Council meeting will go forward next week, despite concerns from some residents that the meeting could spark another riot.
After years of gains, recent police shootings have pushed the level of distrust between the police department and Latinos back to where it was a decade ago, when the department kept dossiers on Latino leaders.
Other cities in recent years confronted with volatile controversies took steps to give residents a voice that Anaheim officials did not.
Already tense relations between Anaheim's Latino community and the city's police department are in danger of boiling over after two police shootings and a crowd control effort gone awry.
Residents have been holding weekly protests against the department, saying rogue officers are shooting young men with impunity.
Mayor Tom Tait wants to make sure city gets the “best bang for its buck” before supporting police department's purchase.