Anaheim City Manager Resigns

Bob Wingenroth, who headed the city bureaucracy during a tumultuous period, said he wants to be closer to family in Arizona.

History of Anaheim’s Thin Blue Line

There will be four independent reviews of a police shooting death that shattered trust between Latinos and the Anaheim Police Department. But penetrating the police “code of silence” could prove difficult.

A Neighborhood Is Pushed to the Brink

Already tense relations between Anaheim's Latino community and the city's police department are in danger of boiling over after two police shootings and a crowd control effort gone awry.