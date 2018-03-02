A free circulator bus in Little Saigon funded by the Orange County Transportation Authority and the city of Westminster is no more, after low ridership prompted the Westminster City Council to cut funding for the project.
Orange County District Attorney's Office is making inquiries into allegations of what is essentially an attempted bribe by Westminster Mayor Tri Ta to keep Councilwoman Margie Rice, his opponent in the November election, from running against him, according to a lawyer who is suing the city.
While Westminster City Council members have struggled to make any decisions about how to deal with a $12.6 million structural deficit that is only expected to rise in coming years, they have made at least one thing clear: public safety will be a priority.
After a contentious meeting packed with residents and employees in support of putting a tax increase before voters, the City Council voted to approve the ballot measure on the condition that any tax increase expire after six years.