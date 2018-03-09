Residents Cheer Anaheim’s Proposed Voting Districts

Anaheim
With enthusiastic support from broad range of Anaheim community members, a panel of retired judges this week officially endorsed a map for the city’s first voting districts. Now it is up to Anaheim City Council members to decide whether they like the maps.

Anaheim Council Unites to Condemn Hate Speech

Anaheim
Members of the council majority backed away from assigning Mayor Tom Tait blame for allowing an anti-Semitic and homophobic rant. But debate over whether the mayor was culpable continued among public speakers.