Anaheim Appoints New City Attorney After Long Vacancy
The Anaheim City Council unanimously appointed Robert Fabela as its city attorney, after lacking a permanent appointee to the position for more than a year.
With enthusiastic support from broad range of Anaheim community members, a panel of retired judges this week officially endorsed a map for the city’s first voting districts. Now it is up to Anaheim City Council members to decide whether they like the maps.
Mayor Tom Tait is proposing that local Democratic powerbroker Wylie Aitken replace San Diego-based developer Charles Black as the city's outside consultant in revived talks on a new Angel Stadium lease.
A coalition of activists opposed to the city's convention center expansion had argued that bonds to pay for a $180 million convention center were illegally approved.
Opponents of $300 million Anaheim Convention Center expansion argue issue must go before the voters.
City staff says a traditional appraisal will be difficult for a number of reasons. Nonetheless, the city will evaluate the land.
Members of the council majority backed away from assigning Mayor Tom Tait blame for allowing an anti-Semitic and homophobic rant. But debate over whether the mayor was culpable continued among public speakers.