Judge Upholds Cut In Bustamante’s Pension Over Sex Crimes

Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.  

Bustamante Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes

Carlos Bustamante -- a former Orange County Public Works executive and one-time rising star in the local GOP -- pled guilty late Friday morning to sex crimes and grand theft of public funds. He is expected to serve jail time.