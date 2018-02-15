CalPERS: Rancho Santiago Chancellor’s Salary Violates Retirement Laws
Chancellor Raul Rodriguez's salary "is not in compliance with retirement law," according to CalPERS spokeswoman Amy Morgan.
If the deficits continue and the city has to draw from rainy day funds, it could be pushed to the brink of bankruptcy a few years from now. City officials say they’re working hard to find ways to save costs and grow revenues.
When the item came up for discussion Tuesday, Spitzer killed his own proposal, saying it was really about teaching his fellow supervisor a lesson.
Supervisor Shawn Nelson wants to limit county supervisors to three terms for life. But a campaign finance watchdog wonders whether quick legislating could give current office holders 12 more years beyond what they've already served.
City Council members Tuesday approved a $218-million budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year that includes millions in new spending even though the city's projected revenues are expected to fall more than $4 million short of its expenses.
The state pension system determined in March that Westminster City Attorney Richard Jones was never entitled to a pension through the city because he is an independent contractor.
Supervisors Todd Spitzer and Andrew Do asked that former county executive Carlos Bustamante's pension be retroactively reduced due to his guilty pleas to sex crimes against county employees.
Following a lengthy review, the California Public Retirement System (CalPERS) has determined that Westminster City Attorney Richard D. Jones was never entitled to a state pension through his work with the city.
The Fullerton City Council this week narrowly approved a 9 percent raise over two years for the city's firefighters, with accusations of hypocrisy and pandering accompanying the vote.
Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett is already dealing with horse trading even before being named chairwoman, as a controversial appointment to the county retirement board is on this week's board agenda.