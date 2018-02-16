Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.
Carlos Bustamante -- a former Orange County Public Works executive and one-time rising star in the local GOP -- pled guilty late Friday morning to sex crimes and grand theft of public funds. He is expected to serve jail time.
Three years ago, former Santa Ana Councilman Carlos Bustamante was arrested while en route to a city council meeting and charged with multiple felony sex crimes. This week, he was back in the council chambers.
Carlos Bustamante's former secretary testified Tuesday that nothing ever came of an investigation by a county Human Resources manager into claims that Bustamante sexually assaulted women who worked for him.