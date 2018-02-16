Judge Upholds Cut In Bustamante’s Pension Over Sex Crimes

Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Glass has upheld a decision by the county’s retirement board to reduce the pension of Orange County Public Works executive Carlos Bustamante, following Bustamante’s criminal convictions for sexually assaulting women who worked for him at the county.  

Bustamante Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes

Carlos Bustamante -- a former Orange County Public Works executive and one-time rising star in the local GOP -- pled guilty late Friday morning to sex crimes and grand theft of public funds. He is expected to serve jail time.

Heee’s Baaaack….

Three years ago, former Santa Ana Councilman Carlos Bustamante was arrested while en route to a city council meeting and charged with multiple felony sex crimes. This week, he was back in the council chambers.

Drakodaidis Placed on Admin Leave

County officials are mum on move against deputy CEO who in July accused supervisors of corruption. Her attorney says she’s being “set up” for firing.