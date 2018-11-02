Coastal OC Election Guide for November 2018

0 Shares Email

Tuesday is Election Day for the 2018 midterms, and the following is a rundown of news stories for South Orange County residents about races for the 48th and 49th Congressional Districts, district attorney and sheriff.

[Click here for Voice of OC election guides elsewhere in the county.]

Turnout is expected to be higher than usual for this type of election, after the June primary saw 78 percent higher voter participation countywide than the prior midterm primary in 2014. A handful of votes can end up deciding local elections when the results are close.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can also drop off their mail-in ballot at their polling place or mail it in to the county Registrar of Voters.

To download a preview of what your ballot will show, click here. More information on polling places and voting can be found at ocvote.com.

United States Representative, 48th District

Cities in this district: Seal Beach to Laguna Niguel, east into parts of Westminster and Garden Grove. It also includes Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach.

Overview of the race and candidates:

United States Representative, 49th District

Cities in this district: San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point and San Clemente, as well as the west side of San Diego county, north of La Jolla.

Overview of the race and candidates:

District Attorney-Public Administrator

Overview of the race and candidates:

Sheriff-Coroner

Overview of the race and candidates:

For more information, please visit visit our 2018 elections page.