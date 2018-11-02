Santa Ana Election Guide for November 2018

0 Shares Email

Tuesday is Election Day for the 2018 midterms, and the following is a rundown of news stories for Santa Ana residents about the race for mayor and City Council, a proposed sales tax increase, and other items on the ballot.

[Click here for Voice of OC election guides elsewhere in the county.]

Turnout is expected to be higher than usual for this type of election, after the June primary saw 78 percent higher voter participation countywide than the prior midterm primary in 2014. A handful of votes can end up deciding local elections when the results are close.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can also drop off their mail-in ballot at their polling place or mail it in to the county Registrar of Voters.

To download a preview of what your ballot will show, click here. More information on polling places and voting can be found at ocvote.com.

Santa Ana Mayor and City Council

Overview of the race and candidates:

Santa Ana: Two Main Factions Battle for Power in Tuesday’s Election (Voice of OC)

X-City of Santa Ana, General Sales Tax Measure

Summary: A yes vote would increase sales taxes from the current 7.75 percent to 9.25 percent of each sale. It is estimated to bring in an estimated $63 million extra to the city each year.

Z-City of Santa Ana, Charter Amendment Measure

Summary: A yes vote would, among other things, delete city charter provisions that limit officials from soliciting or receiving campaign money and gifts from people with decisions before the city, and grants the City Council the ability to increase or eliminate them.

AA-City of Santa Ana, By-Ward Elections

Summary: A yes vote would change Santa Ana’s voting system from at-large to district-based voting starting with the following city election, in November 2020.

Y-Commercial Cannabis Business License Tax

Summary: A yes vote would set marijuana business license taxes, and lets City Council increase or decrease them.

District Attorney-Public Administrator

Overview of the race and candidates:

Sheriff-Coroner

Overview of the race and candidates:

United States Representative, 48th District

This district includes part of Santa Ana west of the Santa Ana River.

Overview of the race and candidates:

For more information, please visit visit our 2018 elections page.