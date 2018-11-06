Voice of OC at Helm of Election Debates Across Orange County

0 Shares Email

During this historic election season, Voice of OC has been front and center at a host of election debates and forums all across Orange County.

Earlier this month in Santa Ana, Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. moderated the first debate ever in modern times for candidates vying to become the next Mayor of Santa Ana. Incumbent Mayor Miguel Pulido squared off against his challenger, City Councilman Sal Tinajero — the first time that most can remember Pulido engaging in a one on one debate. Council candidates also debated the future of the city at the forum sponsored by nonprofits like Resilience OC and Latino Health Access in downtown Santa Ana.

In addition to city council races, Santana also moderated debates for elected board seats on the Santa Ana Unified School District.

In addition, Santana moderated the Santa Ana Public Safety Forum covering policing issues and alternative programs to engage young people in positive activities.

Yet Santa Ana wasn’t the only place Santana moderated debates.

For the Costa Mesa and Newport Beach council races, Santana co-hosted the popular “Feet to the Fire” debates with Daily Pilot Columnist and Voice of OC Board Member Barbara Venezia and John Canalis executive editor of Los Angeles Times Community News.

The community group Irvine Watchdog also asked Santana to moderate their candidate forum to a packed house at the Irvine Watchdog Candidate Forum.