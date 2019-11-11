Community Salutes Veterans at OC Fairgrounds Heroes Hall

Families and residents gathered at the OC Fairgrounds to honor and celebrate veterans.
The event included a Veterans Resource Fair, unveiling of the A-4M Skyhawk Aircraft that was relocated from the Civic Center in Santa Ana, a plaque dedication for Thomas P. Clark, Jr. on the Heroes Hall Walk of Honor and a cake honoring the 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Capt. Thomas Clark of the Marine Corps, 76, of Cota De Caza received the Distinguished Flying Cross and was commereated with a plaque at at the Salute to Veterans. (Brian Feinzimer)
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Robert Suprr, 68, of La Habra served in the Air Force during Vietnam poses with his service dog Beaudacious at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Kimberly Lacy, of Santa Ana, feeding her daughter Dorthy at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
From left, in the blue, Robert Mcclish, 35, of Huntington Beach who was in the USMC and in the red Sandy Schneeberger, Commander of California District 29 of the American Legion salute the flag during the pledge of allegiance at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
From left, Victoria Peredes, Alex Aba and Joana Nava of the Magnolia High School JROTC in Anaheim are placing flags during the presentation of colors opening ceremony in front of the A-4M Skyhawk at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Danny Little, 76, an Army Vietnam war veteran living in Huntington Beach poses for a photo during a ceremony at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Ron Jones, 71, of Culver City, a Navy Veteran is dressed as a Buffalo Solider of the 1890’s 25th Infantry Bicycle Core while at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
From left, Tyler Wipli, Katie Bianchi, Zoey Friedman and Schyler Conaway from the USO Show Troupe of the USO Metropolitan New York pet a dog at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Emily Chappee of Costa Mesa is being celebrated for her 93rd birthday at the Salute to Veterans. Emily is widow of two armed forces veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Sage Ilieseo, 11 of the Noble Cause Foundation plays Taps as his grandfather Cornell Ilieseo, 81, salutes him while at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Jose Salazar and daughter Dorcas of La Habra at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
From left to right, Marines Damasio Borrego, 25, of San Juan Capistrano, Richard Bertea, 90, of Corona Del Mar and Terry McCarty, 73, of Fountain Valley enjoy the first pieces of the Marine Corps 244th Birthday Cake at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
From left to right, Marines Ed Arnold, 79, of Fountain Valley and Terry McCarty, 73, of Fountain Valley cutting the Marine Corps 244th Birthday Cake at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Pilots of the A-4M Skyhawk pose for a photo in front of the aircraft during the commencement ceremony welcoming the airplane to the OC Fairgrounds at the Salute to Veterans.
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
Orange County Supervisor Lisa A. Bartlett poses with a plaque commemorating the arrival of the A4-M Skyhawk aircraft at the Salute to Veterans.