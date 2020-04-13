Castellanos: The Sheriff Can Save Lives and Stop COVID19, But It Will Take Bravery To Change

“As a mother I feel helpless, my hands are tied. I feel that I too am in my own prison knowing I cannot protect my son from the brutality of supposedly law abiding officers. Knowing that they can get away with so much and are looked upon with halos on their heads… I know too well how this system ‘law enforcement’ works. So far [my son] is surviving due to the strength he receives from his siblings, from his father and me.”

We at Transforming Justice Orange County (TJOC), along with other community organizations, have been working to stay in touch with people impacted by law enforcement and incarceration. It has been difficult.

The conditions inside OC’s jails are abysmal. Several people say they’re scared they won’t make it out alive. One said, “I’m sure people in my module are carriers… it’s only a matter of time” until people start showing symptoms or testing positive in his module. “Medical staff are losing it.”

There are roughly 4,450 people incarcerated in OC jails. Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) is responsible for deciding who is tested and who is not. The first person to test positive inside was booked into jail almost two years ago – somebody had to have brought the infection in.

So far, 13 of those tested in custody, from both the central jail facilities, are positive for novel coronavirus. Three deputies have also tested positive.

From what we’ve been told, more than 10 people had been isolated with flu-like symptoms pending test results. 180 people were in quarantine after being transferred from Central Men’s Jail to the Intake Release Center, and now all those with symptoms are being isolated there.

Except for Theo Lacy, the jails have now gone into full quarantine, a de-facto lockdown, no longer allowing any incarcerated people in or out. “Mass movement” of those in custody, such as to the chow hall, is suspended. Incarcerated individuals will still be allowed to go to their medical appointments and to limited court appearances.

Sheriff-Coroner Don Barnes operates the jails and wields broad powers. He has the authority to release people from custody and leverage alternatives to incarceration. As county coroner, he determines the official cause of death for those who die while in his custody. He decides whether a death is an accident, a homicide, a suicide, the result of natural causes, or undetermined.

These powers have also allowed the Sheriff to close CJ1, an arraignment court within the central jail, and OC courts have not yet put in place technology to hold remote preliminary hearings. This means people must linger longer inside, in danger of exposure, for sometimes nothing more than parking tickets, possession of a shopping cart, or the possibility of substance use.