2020 Election Night Results: Tustin City Council Race

Tustin’s early election night results showed leads for incumbent Letitia Clark, Rebecca “Beckie” Gomez, and Ryan Gallagher.

Live election results below thanks to a partnership with the Reynolds Journalism Institute. CLICK HERE to view live results for every Orange County race.

=

The winners of the election will oversee the city’s key issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response, the local economy, and policing.

The early results showed:

Letitia Clark, the current mayor pro tem, is leading, followed by Rebecca “Beckie” Gomez, and Ryan Gallagher.

Lee Fink trails closely behind Gallagher for the third seat.

Fink led in fundraising with $71,457. Clark raised $53,055 in fundraising , Gomez with $14,039, and Gallagher with $4,800.

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at [email protected].

Read more about this race: Nine Competing to Fill Three Tustin City Council Seats.