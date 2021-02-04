Voice of OC, California Publishers Awarded for Public Service on Police Misconduct Reporting Using SB 1421 Records

Voice of OC — the driving force in Orange County to make public police misconduct records — is one of the California news agencies honored for public service by the Northern California Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The California consortium of news organizations which included the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Register and Southern California Public Radio was honored for reporting on SB 1421 files — records concerning police use of force, sexual assault on members of the public and incidents of lying while on duty.

The honor is for “news organizations that try to improve conditions for the benefit of society.”

“We are honored to be part of this historic effort amongst newsrooms to stand up for the public’s right to know in California and look forward to staying engaged in the coalition moving forward,” said Voice of OC Publisher and Editor in Chief, Norberto Santana, Jr.

When the statewide SB 1421 measure went into effect, the Deputy Sheriff’s Union in Orange County moved to block access to the public records. Voice of OC jumped on the case.

Overnight, Voice led a team of first amendment lawyers, the Los Angeles Times and Southern California Public Radio to stop the union from sealing past records.

Judge Scott noted the bedrock importance of protecting our right to know, especially over an agency like law enforcement, which carries so much power over people’s lives.

“Openness in government is essential to the functioning of a democracy,” wrote Scott in his ruling, quoting landmark court decisions. “Implicit in the democratic process is the notion that government should be accountable for its actions. In order to verify accountability, individuals must have access to government files. Such access permits checks against the arbitrary exercise of official power and secrecy in the political process.”

If Voice had not acted quickly, Orange County could have been the only place in the state where the public could not access the police misconduct records.

And Voice of OC did not stop there.

Our news reporters have documented multiple stories of police misconduct, police oversight and use-of-force while maintaining pressure on Orange County to actually release the records: