Residents of Modjeska Canyon are able to return home tonight following a series of evacuations yesterday due to mudslides that buried roads under as much as three feet of mud.

The Silverado and Williams canyons are both still under mandatory evacuation orders according to a tweet from the OC Sheriff’s Department. Modjeska residents are still under a voluntary evacuation notice, and the tweet warned that with more rain predicted tonight they should be prepared to evacuate again overnight.

According to a tweet from OC Public Works, roads in and out of the canyons remain largely closed despite little mud runoff last night, and staff are expected to work through the end of the week to clean off the roads and drains.

So far, officials have reported nine cars and at least six homes were damaged by the mud flow, but the exact levels of damage were not disclosed because it was not yet safe to send in building inspectors. Four people trapped in their homes were pulled out by firefighters, but no injuries have been reported.

The evacuation center at El Modena High School set up by the Red Cross will remain open according to Braun.

Some of the residents in the canyons have had to evacuate three times in the last six months, as the Bond and Silverado Fires burned through the area in fall of last year.

Many residents have complained about a lack of communication from public safety agencies, and a 2019 grand jury report found several flaws in interagency communication. While some of those issues have been addressed, communication problems were still one of the biggest hurdles in last year’s wildfire season and they reappeared during the mudslides.

Braun said wireless emergency alerts were sent out to canyon residents, but not everyone received them, a regular problem with poor reception in the canyons that residents complained about following the Bond Fire.

“We live in the canyons and we didn’t get any advance emergency alerts/texts,” commented Dolly Be on Voice of OC’s Facebook page.

Nearly all the early information on the fire has come from tweets spread across pages from the Sheriff’s Department, Orange County Fire Authority and OC Public Works. In the early hours, OCFA announced the public works staff would be handling all press inquiries, but when Voice of OC reached out the department’s staff, they were never connected to a spokesperson.

Following those calls, the OC Sheriff’s put up multiple posts saying they were in “unified command,” between all three agencies, with each group putting out separate alerts that were sometimes retweeted by separate departments. It was nearly 1 p.m. before a press release detailing the evacuation areas was released.

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC Reporting Fellow. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org on Twitter @NBiesiada.

