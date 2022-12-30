Voice of OC this year launched a partnership with photojournalism students at Chapman University to produce photographic work all over Orange County.
Students were able to fill critical coverage gaps for lots of events and news stories. The partnership, which this year saw dozens of student journalists earn their first published clips, aims to nurture skills and publish student work for their portfolios.
Students worked on photo essays and collaborated with Voice of OC reporters to create news photographs.
Here are our top picks from the year:
OC Muslims Hope For a More ‘Normal’ Ramadan as They Gear Up for the Third Celebration Since COVID
Orange County Sounds Off On Supreme Court Overturn: Roe V Wade
These OC Residents Want Slain Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh to be Remembered. Here’s Why
Left Without Leadership, What Happens Now To Orange County’s Only Police Watchdog Agency?
Homeless People Living at Two Stanton Motels Could Soon Be Back on the Streets
San Juan Capistrano Looks to Build City’s First Skatepark
A New Map Of Orange County Can Help Residents Track, Protect Their Own Neighborhoods
Anaheim Residents Use Public Spaces to Cool Down During Heat Wave
Orange County Remembers Dia de los Muertos
OC Ghost Walks: Fright in the Streets of Old Towne Orange
Orange County Celebrates Mexican, Central American Independence This Weekend
Placentia Ponders Bringing Back Downtown Parking Spots
Orange County Turns Out To Celebrate Mexican, Central American Independence
Costa Mesa Speedway: 52 years of ‘Pitch’N it Sideways’
Thousands of UC Irvine Grad Student Workers Are on Strike
Westminster Unveils New Public Park Honoring Latino Pioneers Who First Challenged Racism in America’s Schools
