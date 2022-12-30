Voice of OC this year launched a partnership with photojournalism students at Chapman University to produce photographic work all over Orange County.

Students were able to fill critical coverage gaps for lots of events and news stories. The partnership, which this year saw dozens of student journalists earn their first published clips, aims to nurture skills and publish student work for their portfolios.

Students worked on photo essays and collaborated with Voice of OC reporters to create news photographs.

Here are our top picks from the year:

OC Muslims Hope For a More ‘Normal’ Ramadan as They Gear Up for the Third Celebration Since COVID

Women listen to a sermon at the Islamic Society of Orange County. This year, Muslims will be welcomed back into local mosques for taraweeh (optional nightly prayers held at the mosque during Ramadan) or iftars (the meal eaten to break one’s fast at sunset during Ramadan) to celebrate Ramadan which begins Friday evening, April 1, 2022. Credit: VALERIE CHAN, Voice of OC

Orange County Sounds Off On Supreme Court Overturn: Roe V Wade

Protestors gathered at the corner of North Harbor Blvd and East Commonwealth Ave hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022. “Hands off our bodies” and “Abortion is our right. We won’t give up the fight” were among the chants used by protestors. Credit: Renee Elefante / Voice of OC

These OC Residents Want Slain Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh to be Remembered. Here’s Why

Ayah David, Placentia resident, holds up a sign outside Anaheim city hall on May 13, 2022 following the vigil. Credit: DEVON JAMES, Voice of OC

Left Without Leadership, What Happens Now To Orange County’s Only Police Watchdog Agency?

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department located in Santa Ana on May 3, 2022. Credit: Jack Dunn, VOICE OF OC

Homeless People Living at Two Stanton Motels Could Soon Be Back on the Streets

The Tahiti Motel in Stanton, proposed site of new housing for the homeless community, on Feb. 25, 2022. Credit: CAROLINE LINTON, Voice of OC

San Juan Capistrano Looks to Build City’s First Skatepark

A skater at Tustin Legacy Skatepark in Tustin on March 16, 2022. Credit: AMIR GHANI, Voice of OC

A New Map Of Orange County Can Help Residents Track, Protect Their Own Neighborhoods

Bikers take a break on a bench overlooking the Newport Bay on March 14, 2022. Credit: Victoria Baroody, Voice of OC

Anaheim Residents Use Public Spaces to Cool Down During Heat Wave

Jonathan Bennett, an Anaheim Resident, wipes a cool towel on his face as he reads his eBook by the Pearson Pond on Sept. 7, 2022. Credit: AMIR GHANI, Voice of OC

Orange County Remembers Dia de los Muertos

Isabel Castilllo (left) and Ivette Xochiyotl (right) next to an altar dedicated to Chalchiu, the head of the Aztec dance group through El Centro. Castillo is Nayarit, while Xochiyotl is Nahua, two indigenous groups native to Mexico. The dance group spent a great deal of time constructing the altar, according to Xochiyotl, and it is worth a few thousand dollars. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC.

Dancers wait before performing on Fourth Street at Viva La Vida in Santa Ana Calif. on Saturday Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Zia Bella Blair

Orange County Hits the Polls

“We are the voice of our community. We have the power to decide what happens in our city,” says Louis Contreras, 26, of Irvine, drops off his ballot at the Irvine City Hall voting center in Irvine, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2022.

OC Ghost Walks: Fright in the Streets of Old Towne Orange

Valerie Brewster leads the Old Towne Orange ghost tour through an alley off of Glassell street on Oct. 20, 2022. Credit: DANIEL PEARSON, Voice of OC

Orange County Celebrates Mexican, Central American Independence This Weekend

Two young girls warm up for their Folklórico performance on Sept. 15, 2022. Credit: JULIETTE HUY/ Voice of OC.

Placentia Ponders Bringing Back Downtown Parking Spots

Manuel Pineda, owner of Imperial Market & Restaurant in Old Town Placentia, wipes down a counter on Sept. 16, 2022. Credit: ALLIE LEICHTER, Voice of OC

Orange County Turns Out To Celebrate Mexican, Central American Independence

Singer Beatriz Adriana sings to the Fiestas Patrias crowd on Sept. 17, 2022. Credit: JULIETTE HUY, Voice of OC.

Costa Mesa Speedway: 52 years of ‘Pitch’N it Sideways’

Shawn “Mad Dog” McConnell works on this speedway bike in between races in “the pits” on Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC

Thousands of UC Irvine Grad Student Workers Are on Strike

Protestors raise signs as they walk shoulder to shoulder in solidarity at UC Irvine on Nov. 11, 2022. Credit: JULIETTE HUY, Voice of OC.

Westminster Unveils New Public Park Honoring Latino Pioneers Who First Challenged Racism in America’s Schools

The new monument to Felicita and Gonzalo Mendez, located at Mendez Tribute Monument Park on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: ERIKA TAYLOR, Voice of OC

