Anaheim Appoints New City Attorney After Long Vacancy
Anaheim city attorney
The Anaheim City Council unanimously appointed Robert Fabela as its city attorney, after lacking a permanent appointee to the position for more than a year.
At their first official meeting, Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait and his new city council majority worked through a laundry list of actions aimed at reversing major policies and actions taken by the previous majority.
The new council majority, led by Mayor Tom Tait, is planning on rolling back a number of measures pushed through in recent years by the previous majority.
After years as the Anaheim City Council's underdog, Mayor Tom Tait is now leading a four-member majority that promises to focus more on community services and less on subsidies for the city's tourism industry.
A split council approved the appointment of Arturo N. Fierro, who has close ties to Councilman Jordan Brandman, to the position for the next six months.
The Anaheim City Council is set to appoint Arturo N. Fierro, the father of Councilman Jordan Brandman's campaign manager and policy aide, as city attorney. If approved, Fierro will serve as interim city attorney for six months.
Anaheim City Council members Tuesday, with no explanation, postponed a vote to appoint a controversial candidate to the city's vacant city attorney post.
The Anaheim City Council will vote Tuesday to appoint Arturo N. Fierro -- the father of City Councilman Jordan Brandman’s campaign manager and policy aide -- as the new city attorney.