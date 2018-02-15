CalPERS: Rancho Santiago Chancellor’s Salary Violates Retirement Laws
Chancellor Raul Rodriguez's salary "is not in compliance with retirement law," according to CalPERS spokeswoman Amy Morgan.
The budget pressures are prompting warnings from the city manager that services may have to be cut back, despite growth in tax revenues. The funding gap is projected to grow to $40 million in five years.
The new contract raises the base salary for officers and sergeants by 5.6 percent to 10.6 percent, depending on seniority and work schedule. Supporters say it's needed to keep compensation competitive, while opponents say Santa Ana can't afford the increase.
If the deficits continue and the city has to draw from rainy day funds, it could be pushed to the brink of bankruptcy a few years from now. City officials say they’re working hard to find ways to save costs and grow revenues.
The state pension system determined in March that Westminster City Attorney Richard Jones was never entitled to a pension through the city because he is an independent contractor.
Following a lengthy review, the California Public Retirement System (CalPERS) has determined that Westminster City Attorney Richard D. Jones was never entitled to a state pension through his work with the city.
Last year, Jones & Mayer, of which Richard Jones is the sole owner, collected at least $2 million in billings for city attorney services in several cities. On top of that, Jones received a $210,000 salary from Westminster last year and might be in line for a fat pension.
City staff wants to end the program, but council members -- after hearing backlash from residents -- are split on the issue.
The city council may end its contract with the public employee pension plan and also support a state delay in increasing gasoline and diesel taxes.
Irvine looks at affordable housing for veterans while Villa Park considers ending its pension contract with CalPERs and Cypress studies more horse race dates at Los Alamitos.