Dick Jones’ Sweet Deal in Westminster

Westminster
By |

Last year, Jones & Mayer, of which Richard Jones is the sole owner, collected at least $2 million in billings for city attorney services in several cities. On top of that, Jones received a $210,000 salary from Westminster last year and might be in line for a fat pension.

Villa Park May Cut Ties to CalPERS

Environment
By |

The city council may end its contract with the public employee pension plan and also support a state delay in increasing gasoline and diesel taxes.

Six Hot Debates to Watch This Week

County Government
By |

Irvine looks at affordable housing for veterans while Villa Park considers ending its pension contract with CalPERs and Cypress studies more horse race dates at Los Alamitos.