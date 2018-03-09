Anaheim Appoints New City Attorney After Long Vacancy
Anaheim city attorney
|
The Anaheim City Council unanimously appointed Robert Fabela as its city attorney, after lacking a permanent appointee to the position for more than a year.
Voice of OC (https://voiceofoc.org/tag/cristina-talley/)
The Anaheim City Council unanimously appointed Robert Fabela as its city attorney, after lacking a permanent appointee to the position for more than a year.
A split council approved the appointment of Arturo N. Fierro, who has close ties to Councilman Jordan Brandman, to the position for the next six months.
The payment settles a lawsuit filed in 2014 by former City Attorney Cristina Talley, who claimed she was forced to resign her post in 2013 after facing years of age, gender and race-based discrimination.
Edwards, interim city manager since Bob Wingenroth resigned, had previously said she would not seek the position.
Bob Wingenroth, who headed the city bureaucracy during a tumultuous period, said he wants to be closer to family in Arizona.
Michael R.W. Houston, who served with former Mayor Curt Pringle's 1996 Assembly speaker campaign, will replace ousted city attorney.
City Attorney Cristina Talley confirms in an email to city officials that the council majority asked her to resign or face being fired.
City Hall wants $19,000 to provide Voice of OC with emails that an open-government expert says were deleted illegally from the city’s computers.
Council members shot down a move by the mayor to have city residents vote on a controversial $158-million subsidy for the developer of two four-star hotels.
The charge is in response to a Voice of OC request for public records that high-level officials have deleted from city computers. Open-government expert says charge is illegal.