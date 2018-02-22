Judge Scolds County’s Top Attorney Over Sheriff’s Role in Riverbed Evictions 

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter angrily reprimanded Orange County’s top lawyer Wednesday night for failing to prevent a mix-up that allowed Sheriff’s deputies to move into a homeless encampment on the northeast bank of the Santa Ana Riverbed before county healthcare workers arrived to offer homeless people housing and services.

Orange County Takes Responsibility for Dead Body Mix-Up

Orange County officials are accepting they are “financially and legally responsible” for the Sheriff-Coroner’s misidentification of a dead body that resulted in a family unknowingly holding a funeral for a stranger.