Central OC Election Guide for the June 2018 Primary

Tuesday is Election Day for California’s 2018 primary, and the following is a rundown of news stories for central Orange County residents about the races for the 45th and 48th Congressional districts, district attorney, sheriff, and the county Board of Supervisors.
Turnout is expected to be low, making each vote more impactful than in larger-turnout elections. About 25 to 27 percent of registered voters are projected to cast ballots in Orange County, according to a rough estimate from elections officials.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can also drop off their mail-in ballot at their polling place or mail it in to the county Registrar of Voters.
To download a preview of what your ballot will show, click here. More information on polling places and voting can be found at ocvote.com.
United States Representative, 45th District
Cities in this district: Lake Forest, Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita, and portions of Anaheim Hills, Orange, Tustin, Laguna Woods and Laguna Hills.
Overview of the race and candidates:
More info:
- In California House Race, the Democratic Party’s Candidate Is Going to War Against Elizabeth Warren’s (The Intercept)
- California 45th District Candidates Talk Platforms (New University)
United States Representative, 48th District
Cities in this district: Seal Beach to Laguna Niguel, east into parts of Westminster and Garden Grove. It also includes Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach.
Overview of the race and candidates:
- Experts: It’s Rohrabacher in November Against One of Three Top Challengers (Voice of OC)
- After three decades in Congress, Dana Rohrabacher faces bare-knuckled fight for political life from Democrats and GOP contender (OC Register)
More info:
- National Democrats back Rohrabacher challenger in effort to avert top-two lockout (OC Register)
- Democrats Go All-Out to Avoid Disaster in California House Races (New York Times)
- Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher says it’s OK not to sell homes to gays; loses support of Realtors (OC Register)
Senate District 29 Special Recall Election
Cities in this district: Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, La Habra, La Palma, Placentia, Stanton, and Yorba Linda, as well as part of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.
- Sen. Josh Newman in fight for his political life over vote to raise California’s gas tax (LA Times)
- Sen. Josh Newman, targeted by the GOP for his gas-tax vote, will face recall election on June 5 (LA Times)
County Supervisor, 2nd District
Cities in this district: Costa Mesa, Cypress, Huntington Beach, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, and Stanton, as well as part of Buena Park and Fountain Valley, and all of unincorporated Rossmoor.
Overview of the race and candidates:
More info:
- 16,000 Voters Invited By Mail to Meet Steel and Rackauckas, But There Only Was Room for 50 (Voice of OC)
- Activists Threaten to Sue Steel and Rackauckas If They Don’t Pay Back County For “Community Coffee” Mailer (Voice of OC)
County Supervisor, 4th District
Cities in this district: Most of Anaheim and Buena Park, as well as the entire cities of Fullerton, Brea, La Habra, and Placentia.
Overview of the race and candidates:
- North OC’s Open Seat for Supervisor Draws Six Candidates (Voice of OC)
- Can Democrats win a seat on the all-Republican O.C. board? (OC Register)
District Attorney-Public Administrator
Overview of the race and candidates:
More info:
- In Orange County DA’s race, candidates’ debate is elusive (89.3 KPCC)
- Democratic Candidate for DA Faces Ballot Challenge Over State Bar Suspension (Voice of OC)
- Judge Allows Suspended Lawyer Running for DA to Stay on Ballot (Voice of OC)
- Candidate for District Attorney Reinstated by State Bar (Voice of OC)
Sheriff-Coroner
Overview of the race and candidates:
- Three Law Enforcement Veterans Compete for Orange County Sheriff (Voice of OC)
- Candidates for O.C. Sheriff talk past, present, future of nation’s fifth biggest department (OC Register)
- Audio: Meet the candidates for Orange County Sheriff (89.3 KPCC)
- Sheriff’s Battles (video interview with the three candidates) (PBS SoCal)
For more Orange County information, please go to the Voice of OC 2018 elections page.