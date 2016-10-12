The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Dr. Sue Savary, Candidate for the 48th Congressional District is Outraged by her Opponent’s (Rep. Dana Rohrabacher) Comments Supporting Trump
Newport Beach – October 11, 2016
Dr. Sue Savary said: “By attacking his own party members for standing up for their values and beliefs, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher showed his lack of respect for women by criticizing House Speaker Paul Ryan yesterday. Ryan was rightfully disgusted by the comments by Trump about groping women. These actions were confirmed by the married woman Trump referenced, in spite of his denial.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Bruce Bauer
949-293-5311 - bruce@bauer4sausd.com
Santa Ana, CA
Demonstrating his potent force in the race for the Santa Ana Unified School District Board race, Bruce Bauer, currently the Vice-Chair of the City of Santa Ana Planning Commission collected a major statewide endorsement from California’s State Treasurer John Chiang. John Chiang is currently the Treasurer for the State of California and was elected to that position in 2014. Prior to Treasurer, John Chiang was the Controller for the State of California for the period from 2006 to 2014.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Congressional Candidate Sue Savary Reacts to Letters in OC Register and LA Times’ Daily Pilot that Reveal Rep. Rohrabacher is the Kremlin’s Congressman
Newport Beach – September 26, 2016
Dr. Suzanne Savary, Candidate for U.S. Congress in the 48th District, wants further investigation into Rep. Rohrabacher’s support of ex-communist spy Vladimir Putin’s dangerous Russian regime based on letters in the June 30 (“The Kremlin’s Congressman”) and September 4 (“The Congressman of the Kremlin”) Orange County Register and in the September 2 (“Congressman’s Support for Putin’s Russia Puzzles”) LA Times’ Daily Pilot. Savary wants to at least know who pays for his travel to Russia, and she seeks answers to the following crucial questions: is his support of Putin undermining U.S. foreign policy, is he getting financial support from Putin, and is he sharing sensitive U.S. information with Putin or his Russian operatives? The current congressman for the 48th District, Dana Rohrabacher, has been called “The Kremlin’s Congressman” by longtime conservative magazine Commentary in April. Rohrabacher has earned this title by bashing NATO in support of Putin, condoning Putin’s annexation of Crimea, and supporting the annexation of Azerbaijan. He has done this even though Putin continues aggression throughout the world, including support of Assad in Syria. Savary will be discussing this issue and others at her October 8 campaign event.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 9/21/2016
Contact: info@kimnguyen2016.com
L.A./Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council
Endorses Kim Bernice Nguyen for Garden Grove City Council District 6
Garden Grove, Calif. – The Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council have endorsed Kim Nguyen for Garden Grove City Council, District 6. This organization represents 48 local unions and district councils in 14 Trades. Membership in these unions totals more than 140,000 skilled men and women. The Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council is in the business of creating good jobs and lifelong careers. The Council negotiates Project Labor Agreements with developers and owners to bring collective bargaining to projects in the private and public sectors. Through these agreements, working men and women earn fair pay; benefits; retirement pensions; and health and safety on the job.
For Immediate Release, September 16, 2016
Contact: Ileene Anderson, Center for Biological Diversity (323) 654-5943 ianderson@biologicaldiversity.org
Wendy Rea, Greenspot Residents Association, (909) 705-0520, wendy@protectgreenspot.com
Lawsuit Challenges High-density Harmony Housing Development
Project Would Devastate Wildlife Habitat, Increase Traffic and Air Pollution
HIGHLAND, Calif.— Public interest groups filed a lawsuit late yesterday challenging the city of Highland’s approval of the high-density Harmony development in Southern California. The remote development sits at the confluence of Mill Creek and the Santa Ana River and is directly adjacent to San Bernardino National Forest lands and will bring more than 3,600 houses to 1,657 acres of land acquired by Orange County Flood Control in the Seven Oaks Dam project that are currently home to numerous endangered species, rare habitats, wetlands and crucial wildlife connectivity corridors. “There’s nothing harmonious about the Harmony development,” said Ileene Anderson, a senior scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity. “Not only does this project threaten endangered species and some of their most important habitat but the city’s analysis did a lousy job of looking at how Harmony will affect air quality, traffic and the climate crisis.”
The lawsuit was brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, San Bernardino Valley Audubon Society and the Greenspot Residents Association, who are represented by the law firm Shute, Mihaly and Weinberger.
CONTACT: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Bridget Kelly
Director, Communications
714-246-8765
bkelly@caloptima.org
CALOPTIMA RATED TOP MEDI-CAL PLAN IN CALIFORNIA
National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recognizes CalOptima’s overall quality
ORANGE, Calif. (September 20, 2016) — CalOptima is California’s top-rated Medi-Cal plan, according to the NCQA’s Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2016–2017. It is the third year in a row that NCQA has named CalOptima best overall in the state. CalOptima received a score of 4 out of 5 — the highest score awarded to any Medi-Cal plan in California.
Orange County, CA -- Today, Garden Grove Mayor Bao Nguyen formally issued a debate challenge to Lou Correa for California’s 46th Congressional District race in Orange County. Mayor Nguyen challenged Correa to three hour-long debates. Each debate will be In the 3 major languages reflective of the 46th Congressional District; English, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Mayor Nguyen wrote the following letter to Lou Correa:
September 21, 2016
Dear Lou,
In Orange County, it’s important that our voters are fully informed about which candidate can best represent the interests of working families and small business owners in Washington, DC.
MEDIA RELEASE
For Immediate Release
September 21, 2016
Contact: Nina Tognazzini, (949) 933-7533
Shallman Communications
CORREA BLASTS NGUYEN FOR HIRING SCANDAL-PLAGUED PRIVATE JAIL OPERATOR
Atrocious Living Conditions, Mental and Sexual Abuse, and Wrongful Deaths Associated with the GEO Group
Santa Ana, CA – Following newspaper reports by the Orange County Register, former State Senator Lou Correa slams Congressional candidate Bao Nguyen for inviting disgraced jail operator GEO Group into Garden Grove. On June 23 2015, Mayor Bao Nguyen gave $1.6 million to the GEO Group to run the city’s jail. That same day, 35 leading Democrats in the U.S. House Of Representatives, including Latino leader Rep. Raül Grijalva and civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, wrote the Department of Homeland Security expressing grave concern for the deplorable treatment and sexual abuse of LBGT detainees by the GEO Group in its ICE detainee facilities. The GEO Group has been under investigation almost continually since 2001, resulting in over $42 million in fines and damages.
STATE SENATORS RALLY AROUND JOSH NEWMAN'S CAMPAIGN FOR STATE SENATE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 20, 2016
Contact: Derek Humphrey
Cell: (951) 805-4167
Fullerton, CA – A half-dozen State Senators announced their endorsements of Josh Newman’s campaign to represent California’s 29th Senate District. The list of upper-house legislators includes Senators Jim Beall, Ed Hernandez, Ricardo Lara, Connie Leyva, Tony Mendoza, and Bob Wieckowski. In announcing their endorsements, Senator Ed Hernandez, whose district borders the seat Newman is seeking, released the following statement:
“Josh Newman is a thoughtful and practical leader, who understands that it takes consensus and common sense in order to get things done. He is truly committed to finding long-term solutions to help solve the problems facing California.
PRESS RELEASE
Dana Point, Ca. Sept. 17, 2016
A group of concerned Dana Point residents announced today that they are circulating Referendum petitions for the purpose of rescinding the Short Term Rental Ordinances passed by the Dana Point City Council on September 6, 2016. “The short term rental ordinance passed by the City Council on a split 3‐2 vote permits unlimited short term rentals in residential neighborhoods” said Buck Hill, Dana Point resident who is part of the referendum effort. “Even more appalling, the ordinance gives away to the California Coastal Commission the City’s right to modify, limit or prohibit short term rentals said Mr. Hill. He noted that Councilmen Rich Viczorek and Joe Muller voted against the Ordinance for that very reason. “We have repeatedly asked the three City Council members who voted for this Ordinance to explain why they have given away this power to the California Coastal Commission. None has given us an answer.”
Hill observed that the ordinance will risk turning residential neighborhoods into tourist districts with large numbers of short term hotels, and stated that outside investors have already started to invade Dana Point. “You won’t have neighbors, you will have constantly changing strangers next door.”
The Referendum process requires signatures of ten percent of the registered voters in Dana Point to force the City Council to either rescind the Ordinance or call for an election. Dana Point voters who would like to support the Referendum should go to www.facebook.com/DanaPointResidents
Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations.