CalPERS: Rancho Santiago Chancellor’s Salary Violates Retirement Laws
Chancellor Raul Rodriguez's salary "is not in compliance with retirement law," according to CalPERS spokeswoman Amy Morgan.
Following significant salary hikes granted by Orange County Supervisors to Sheriff Deputies, fueling a 33 percent increase in costs over the past decade, contract cities are now starting to publicly question whether they need to look into alternatives. OC's biggest contract city, Mission Viejo, takes leadership on a new audit of Sheriff's patrol services. Big questions also loom over whether city or county taxpayers own the long-term pension obligations for both Deputy Sheriff’s and Firefighters if cities bolt from current regional policing and fire protection models.
The board voted Aug. 14 to amend Rodriguez’s employment contract and defined his existing relocation allowance as part of his salary, raising it from $260,000 to about $290,000 a year.
The city’s once dire financial position has improved so dramatically that city officials are now projecting a $2.6-million surplus by next fiscal year and a $41.7-million general fund reserve the year after that.
Shari Freidenrich's waffling on a vote regarding amortization changes to long-term pension debt has drawn the ire of Republicans and unions.
Supervisors make it clear that they'll be tough at the negotiating table with top managers, attorneys and public safety officials.
Public forum today on the need for budget cuts is likely to draw
questions about the city's approach to numbers.
Members of Buena Park City Council are incredulous over a demand by CalPERS that the city increase pension payments for uniformed employees.