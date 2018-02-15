Santana: OC Contract Cities Rebuke County Supervisors Over Spiraling Sheriff Costs

Following significant salary hikes granted by Orange County Supervisors to Sheriff Deputies, fueling a 33 percent increase in costs over the past decade, contract cities are now starting to publicly question whether they need to look into alternatives. OC's biggest contract city, Mission Viejo, takes leadership on a new audit of Sheriff's patrol services. Big questions also loom over whether city or county taxpayers own the long-term pension obligations for both Deputy Sheriff’s and Firefighters if cities bolt from current regional policing and fire protection models.

Costa Mesa’s Curious Math

Public forum today on the need for budget cuts is likely to draw
questions about the city's approach to numbers.