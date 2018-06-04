South OC Election Guide for the June 2018 Primary

|
Tuesday is Election Day for California’s 2018 primary, and the following is a rundown of news stories for South Orange County residents about races for the 45th, 48th and 49th Congressional Districts, district attorney, sheriff and county supervisor. A separate election guide for Irvine, which has three city-level measures on the ballot, is available here.
Turnout is expected to be low, making each vote even more impactful than in larger-turnout elections. About 25 to 27 percent of registered voters are projected to cast ballots in Orange County, according to a rough estimate from elections officials.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can also drop off their mail-in ballot at their polling place or mail it in to the county Registrar of Voters.
To download a preview of what your ballot will show, click here. More information on polling places and voting can be found at ocvote.com.
United States Representative, 45th District
Cities in this district: Lake Forest, Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita, and portions of Anaheim Hills, Orange, Tustin, Laguna Woods and Laguna Hills.
Overview of the race and candidates:
More info:
- In California House Race, the Democratic Party’s Candidate Is Going to War Against Elizabeth Warren’s (The Intercept)
- California 45th District Candidates Talk Platforms (New University)
United States Representative, 48th District
Cities in this district: Seal Beach to Laguna Niguel, east into parts of Westminster and Garden Grove. It also includes Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach.
Overview of the race and candidates:
- Experts: It’s Rohrabacher in November Against One of Three Top Challengers (Voice of OC)
- After three decades in Congress, Dana Rohrabacher faces bare-knuckled fight for political life from Democrats and GOP contender (OC Register)
More info:
- National Democrats back Rohrabacher challenger in effort to avert top-two lockout (OC Register)
- Democrats Go All-Out to Avoid Disaster in California House Races (New York Times)
- Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher says it’s OK not to sell homes to gays; loses support of Realtors (OC Register)
United States Representative, 49th District
Cities in this district: San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point and San Clemente, as well as the west side of San Diego county, north of La Jolla.
Overview of the race and candidates:
- 49th Congressional District Race a Toss Up (Voice of OC)
- Congressional District 49: Sixteen candidates are running to replace Rep. Darrell Issa (San Diego Union-Tribune)
- Meet the Candidates for California’s 49th Congressional District (Dana Point Times)
More info:
- Democrats Go All-Out to Avoid Disaster in California House Races (New York Times)
County Supervisor, 2nd District
Cities in this district: Costa Mesa, Cypress, Huntington Beach, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, and Stanton, as well as part of Buena Park and Fountain Valley, and all of unincorporated Rossmoor.
Overview of the race and candidates:
More info:
- 16,000 Voters Invited By Mail to Meet Steel and Rackauckas, But There Only Was Room for 50 (Voice of OC)
- Activists Threaten to Sue Steel and Rackauckas If They Don’t Pay Back County For “Community Coffee” Mailer (Voice of OC)
District Attorney-Public Administrator
Overview of the race and candidates:
More info:
- In Orange County DA’s race, candidates’ debate is elusive (89.3 KPCC)
- Democratic Candidate for DA Faces Ballot Challenge Over State Bar Suspension (Voice of OC)
- Judge Allows Suspended Lawyer Running for DA to Stay on Ballot (Voice of OC)
- Candidate for District Attorney Reinstated by State Bar (Voice of OC)
Sheriff-Coroner
Overview of the race and candidates:
- Three Law Enforcement Veterans Compete for Orange County Sheriff (Voice of OC)
- Candidates for O.C. Sheriff talk past, present, future of nation’s fifth biggest department (OC Register)
- Audio: Meet the candidates for Orange County Sheriff (89.3 KPCC)
- Sheriff’s Battles (video interview with the three candidates) (PBS SoCal)
For more Orange County information, please go to the Voice of OC 2018 elections page.