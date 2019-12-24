2019: The Year of Nastiness on the City Council Dais

0 Shares Email

A number of Orange County cities this year saw heightened levels of political disarray and verbal nastiness among their city councils, and at times the anger boiled over to the public they’re supposed to represent.

The in-fighting and incivility united north county cities like Anaheim and Westminster this year with central and south county cities like Irvine and Laguna Beach.

Issues of decorum for elected officials, their ability to place key city issues up for public discussion, and the role of the public in having their input heard were all popular points of contention.

In Anaheim, Mayor Harry Sidhu — with the backing of his majority on the Council — introduced policies like rearranging general public comment speaking times for residents during the first few meetings of 2019, shortly after becoming Mayor.

Sidhu also stifled the Anaheim City Council minority’s ability to schedule agenda items by requiring two other council members to support a proposal before it could be put on the agenda. Since January, Councilmembers Denise Barnes and Jose Moreno have had trouble getting some of their policy ideas on the agenda.

After Barnes and Moreno tried to sunshine the Angel Stadium appraisal and institute a public review period for any final stadium proposal in October, Councilman Trevor O’Neil convinced the t he Council it doesn’t need to hear similar proposals more than once in a six-month period .

The new agenda-setting requirement bars Councilmembers from trying to agendize for at least six months a discussion if it doesn’t get support from two colleagues. The same six-month restriction also applies to “Council-initiated agenda items that the Council has considered or taken action on at a meeting (Including, but not limited to, by voting on, postponing or tabling) …”

None of the agenda-setting restrictions apply to Sidhu.

The Anaheim mayor’s agenda-setting policy kicked off a trend of similar ones around the county, later adopted by cities like Westminster and Irvine, with proponents for those policies like Irvine Mayor Christina Shea and Westminster Mayor Tri Ta being similarly criticized for attempting to silence critics.

“We have had a long history where the majority has got to control and direct the entirety of the council by not allowing the rest of the council members to have a voice,” said Irvine Councilwoman Melissa Fox of Shea’s move in July. “But never before have they gone this far.”

In all the three cities that adopted the policy this year, the mayor was given a special exception to it, maintaining the ability to unilaterally place items for discussion on the agenda without needing council approval.

Westminster saw raucous discourse at almost every council meeting this year.

The November 2018 election of Long Beach police officer Tai Do to the City Council set the stage for a number of public battles throughout the year over issues like ethics, transparency, corruption and power.

After Do introduced ideas like ethics and conduct policies for city officials when conducting city business, and critiqued the way council members communicated directly with city staff, majority councilmembers Kimberly Ho, Charlie Nguyen and mayor Ta criticized Do for grandstanding.

Ho, who had repeatedly argued council members and staff were already abiding by state ethics laws, at one February meeting threatened Do with a defamation lawsuit, while nearly crying.

At an August meeting, a battle for political control over Westminster’s annual Little Saigon Tet Parade resulted in a shouting match between divided City Council members and forced the meeting into a recess.

“Would you shut up?” Councilman Tai Do said to Councilwoman Kimberly Ho at one point in the discussion, after both wouldn’t stop yelling over each other.

Shouting then erupted among people across the council chambers. City staff exchanged looks.

One woman in the audience, shaking her head, stood up and left.

In Laguna Beach, City Councilman Peter Blake faced criticism from residents for his proposals to ease restrictions on downtown development and for lashing out at residents during meetings and online through social media and news story comments sections.

Blake was elected at a crucial moment in the city at a time when Laguna Beach could possibly change the zoning and building requirements for its downtown area in a city that has long prided itself on the preservation of the environment and neighborhoods’ character.

The fights started by Do and Blake on their respective councils prompted both Westminster and Laguna Beach to look at ways to institute decorum at future meetings.

Brandon Pho is a Voice of OC reporting fellow. Contact him at bpho@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @photherecord.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter. You can reach him at scustodio@voiceofoc.org. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerCustodio.