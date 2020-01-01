Voice of OC’s Best Photos of 2019

In 2019, our newsroom opted to really expand photo journalism on the site and offer readers a more visual way of connecting with civics and arts across the county.
Our editors here have picked out some of what they saw as the most compelling visual moments in Orange County during 2019 — from rallies to elections, from arts to civics.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments section on the best shot of the year.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Jorge Huerta, 42, performs a routine maintenance on a clients car. His auto shop is in Santa Ana has been open for business for four years. SEE THE LABOR DAY PHOTO ESSAY
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Rancho La Paz residents Rose Mary and Don McLeod. Despite nearly eight months of seniors lobbying the Anaheim City Council for help, Anaheim council members shelved discussion of a rent control ordinance that could help seniors living at Rancho La Paz Mobile Home Park, who face looming rent increases. READ ABOUT RANCHO LA PAZ
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Right, Mateo Martinez, 1, visits the Centennial Voting location with his mother, Cynthia Vega, 31.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Abel Ruiz tends to the Amarenth plant in the CRECE Cooperative Garden in Santa Ana. READ ABOUT THE GARDEN
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
The Skyhawk, an A4 jet, located at the County of Orange Civic Center just before it was moved to the OC Fairgrounds. SEE PHOTOS OF THE JET BEING MOVED
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Sunny Hills High School senior Alan Flores and Quartz, his steer, at the Orange County Fair. Alan is among the many urban and suburban youths in Orange County who have taken to agricultural studies. READ ABOUT THE YOUTH PROGRAM
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Neal Kelley, the registrar of voters, demonstrates how to use the new voting system for Orange County during a media tour on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. READ HOW VOTING WILL CHANGE IN OC IN 2020
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
The little Saigon Night Market is located in the parking lot of the Asian Garden Mall. READ ABOUT THE NIGHT MARKET
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Mexico is a country that is abundant in sugar cane and I saw it used as an offering in a religious procession in Mexico honoring the town saint: Santiago Azajo. Sugar cane is very easy to grow taking only 10-12 months to harvest. In 2000, my grandfather planted a crop in his own Santa Ana backyard and cut generous portions with his prized machete. Although it was very tricky to suck the juice out with our mouths, my grandfather showed us his techniques he learned back in Mexico. VIEW THE PHOTO ESSAY
JENNY LYNN, Voice of OC
The Garcia family altar features multiple family members centered around their grandparents and includes sisters, uncles, aunts, and cousins. This is their 15th year participating in Santa Ana’s Noche de Altares. SEE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Westminster Mayor Tri Ta, facing a possible recall, has proposed a resolution calling on residents to denounce alleged attempts by the Vietnamese government to foment disorder at City Hall. READ COVERAGE OF THE WESTMINSTER CITY COUNCIL
Dancing was a part of the prayer rally at the intersection of Paseo Adelanto and Del Obispo in San Juan Capistrano. READ ABOUT THE RALLY
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
On Nov. 30, 2019, Hal Landon Jr. will begin his 40th and final season as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at South Coast Repertory. READ ABOUT HAL LANDON, JR.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Diana Alvarez, whose son Anthony Aceves died in jail without explanation from sheriff officials, holds a sign toward a passing police car. READ ABOUT THE CASE
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Beatriz Mendoza who is running for Ward Four City Council holds back tears as she thanks her supporters for their efforts before the final numbers trickle in for the night. SEE COVERAGE OF THE NOVEMBER 2019 ELECTION
BRIAN FEINZIMER, Voice of OC
From left, in the blue, Robert Mcclish, 35, of Huntington Beach who was in the USMC and in the red Sandy Schneeberger, Commander of California District 29 of the American Legion salute the flag during the pledge of allegiance at the Salute to Veterans. SEE THE VETERANS DAY PHOTO ESSAY