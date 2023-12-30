Voice of OC photographers, interns, students this year ventured out across Orange County to give voice to thousands of residents at a variety of events, civic actions and protests.
Along with an ongoing look at the great vistas across the region – in many cases protected by the efforts and tax dollars of local residents.
Photographers also profiled local leaders that make up the diverse County of Orange.
Native American leaders, faith leaders, and Black and Brown communities.
Little Arabia, and the new Koreatown.
Here’s a look at the faces and places that made up the changing landscape of Orange County this year.
A Community Urban Farm Faces New Test in Sustaining Its Neighbors in Santa Ana
These Community College Retirees Say Bad District Leadership Put Their Healthcare in Peril
After Monterey Park Shooting, Westminster Pushed Past Its Own Turmoil for Triumphant Tet Parade
Orange County More Than Doubles Investment in Helping People Transition Out of Jail
Latino Health Access’ Weekly Distribution Feels the Squeeze Ahead of California’s Food Cliff
Meet the Investigators Trying to Shine a Light on Corruption at Anaheim City Hall
Here Comes The Judge: Meet the Man Overseeing Anaheim’s Corruption Probe
Huntington Beach Looks To Limit Who Leads Prayers Before Meetings
Trench Foot & Infections: Street Medics Treating Homeless People Brace for Storm Aftermath
Meet The Santa Ana Muralist Who’s Changing The Way People Look At Graffiti
A Puzzling Bond
OC Zoo Welcomes New, Young Jaguar
Battling to Survive Santa Ana’s Street Car
County Employee Wants Answers On Sheriff’s K-9 That Accidentally Mauled Him
County Employees Attacked At Work Find A Big Hole in California’s Workers Comp System
Will Anaheim Require Better Pay and Protections for Hotel Housekeepers?
Turning The Page on Low Literacy Rates in Orange County
Celebrating Freedom on Juneteenth
Local Lens: A Swim Around Surf City’s Pier
‘I Expected Worse:’ Measuring OC Beach Health After Wet Winter
Santana: The Art of Showing Up Is What Keeps America’s Flag Waving
Summer Tradition, The OC Fair
Orange County Celebrates Islamic New Year
As Anaheim Waffles on Corruption Reform, Residents Question City Hall’s Legitimacy
A Time For Chicanos and Chicanas
Tropical Storm Hilary Shows Her Colors Across Orange County
Chapman University Law School Runs From The Ghost of John Eastman
Orange County Goes Back to School
The Summer of Strikes
Local Lens: Walking Orange County’s Coast
San Clemente Shines in Surfing World Championship
Pride and Culture: Santa Ana’s Fiestas Patrias
Keeping Latino Traditions Alive at Fiestas Patrias
Chino Hills State Park, A Refuge From Urban Living
Between Two Worlds: An OC Native’s Award-Winning Irish Short Film Makes Dual Waves
Skating Across Orange County
Mile Square Park, A Place for Serenity and Family
Putuidem Village Unearths OC Indigenous History
What Will an OC Charter School Expansion Mean For Esplanade Elementary?
Día de Los Muertos Celebrations Return to Santa Ana
Is Orange County’s Registrar Ready For The Next Election?
Will the OC Fairgrounds’ Equestrian Center Become a Parking Lot?
Buena Park’s Koreatown Becomes OC’s Newest Official Cultural Enclave
Fullerton Residents Fight For a Trail; Politicians Want to Spend That Money Elsewhere
Laguna Beach Debates Beachgoers Digging Out Sand Berm at Aliso Beach
Santana: Tustin To Get Asbestos Clean Up After Hangar Fire Fallout
‘Becoming a Civilian Again,’ Veterans Use Equine Training to Combat Mental Stress
Post-9/11 Veterans Honored at Heroes Hall Plaque Unveiling
Santa Ana Council Deadlocks on Israel & Palestine Statement
OC Jewish Community Celebrates Hanukkah – a Festival of Lights
