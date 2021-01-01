Reflecting on Orange County’s Resiliency in The Year of Pandemic, Protests, Fires, Elections

46 Shares Reddit Email

The year 2020 in Orange County strained residents like no other — a pandemic, an economic crisis, strains on mental health and wildfires.

But as we greet the new year let us also remember the light that shone through this past one.

When a few protesters left windows shattered and stores raided, residents rallied to clean up their streets.

When wildfires ravaged the canyons and sent 100,000 people fleeing amidst a pandemic, churches opened their doors to serve as additional evacuation centers.

When fiercely-debated election races divided friends and family, we saw thought-out and civil discourse around quality of life issues in our Community Opinion section.

When tens of thousands of people faced unemployment and economic uncertainty, food banks and congregations stepped up to provide more food for those in need.

As hospitals overflow with patients battling Coronavirus, doctors and nurses work overtime in layers of protective gear to try to save as many lives as possible.

As residents struggled with isolation amid stay at home orders, people banded together virtually to support each other’s mental health.

The past 12 months were certainly filled with strife. But every struggle reminds us of the power in community, compassion and selflessness.

In 2020 Voice of OC reached new staggering numbers for a small nonprofit. We brought in more than 6 million unique readers. We totaled more than 23 million page views. We nearly doubled our following across social media channels. We added hundreds of readers in new presences on Apple News, Google News and Flipboard.

And while this year, and years to come, will stress nonprofits like ours — hundreds of readers became new donors to Voice of OC throughout 2020 joining an effort to reinvigorate local news in Orange County.

