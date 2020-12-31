Leopo: A Photographic Look at the Year 2020 in Orange County

66 Shares Reddit Email

Photographing 2020: A year so eventful, at times it felt as if there wasn’t enough time to photograph every single turning point in Orange County.

Yet we did just that.

Just last year, our newsroom began adding more visuals to our reporting, and this year, we included photography in our reporting more than ever.

Many of our visuals this year were shot using a telephoto lens or we pre-planned all portraits taking into account precautionary measures.

As the year progressed, we photographed life during Coronavirus, protests, elections, fires, hospital surges, empty malls, crowded areas, renters woes during Coronavirus, food drives, unemployment, and then the yearly events that were celebrated such as: students graduating, Indigenous peoples day, Dia de los Muertos, Veterans Day, Memorial Day among so many.

This year in photos also became a truly collaborative effort. Voice of OC published photos sent in from community members and readers. We also brought on a group of new freelancers that brought a deep passion for documenting the county of Orange.

Our visuals team expects to keep expanding and getting more creative in the ways we tell stories about Orange County residents getting through unprecedented times.

Here are our best photos from this year:

Dueling Tet Parades in Little Saigon Still Lead to Happiness

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The Great Park Tax: How Irvine Homeowners are Paying for the City’s Big Dream

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Leopo: Life in Orange County During Coronavirus

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Grocery Truck Markets Connect Santa Ana Neighborhoods During Coronavirus

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Going Outdoors During Coronavirus

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Remembering the Fallen on Memorial Day Amid Coronavirus

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Crowds Swarm OC Beaches to Protest Stay at Home Order

Orange County Goes Back to the Beach

JOSE HERNANDEZ, Voice of OC

Police Fire Tear Gas While Weathering Fireworks, Projectiles As OC Protests Heighten in Santa Ana

Video: May 30, 2020, Orange County Protests

JOSE HERNANDEZ, Voice of OC

In Wake of Raucous Protests, Santa Ana Residents Rally Around Clean Up

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Orange County Police Violence Protests Go into Sixth Day

Courtesy of Arminda Au

Orange County Police Violence Protests Go Into Seventh Day

PABLO UNZUETA, Voice of OC.

Orange County Protests Against Police Violence to Continue Over Week of Juneteenth

JENNY LYNN, Voice of OC

Juneteenth Santa Ana Rally Draws from Local Black History in Wake of Protests

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Orange County Officials No Longer Require Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Another Wave of Coronavirus Patients Likely to Hit ORange County Hospitals

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Gov. Newsom Bolsters Stock of Coronavirus Isolation Rooms for OC Frontline Workers

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

OC Palestinian Students Organize Irvine Protest Against Israeli Plans for Annexation

Omar Sanchez

Unprecedented OC election Season Gears Up, Shaped By Social Justice Movements, Public Health Crises

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Panel Experts Walk Away From Controversial OC Board of Education Reopening Guidelines

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Irvine Approves Flying of LGBTQ+ Flag A Year After Denying Request

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Huntington Beach’s Anti-Mask Bastion Status Puts its Latino Neighborhood on Edge

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Santa Ana Tenants Confront Mounting Eviction Threats Amid Looming Expiration of Citywide Renter Protections

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

OC School Reopening Reignites Debate Over Alternative Education, Charter Schools

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

OC Barbers and Malls Back in Business, Entertainment Venues Still Closed Under New State Coronavirus Rules

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

»Orange County Coastal Enclave Becomes Ground Zero of Police Violence Controversy and Protests

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A Time to Reflect, Recognize Local Indigenous History

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Orange County in the Midst of Unprecedented Election Mail-in Ballot Wave

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

More OC Hospital Employees Protest Conditions They Say Led to Coronavirus Outbreak

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Silverado Canyon and Blue Ridge Fires in Photos- Day One

OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

“Like Nothing I’ve Experienced Before,” Orange County Flees From Two Fires

OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

Nearly Half Million OC Residents Have Already Had Coronavirus, Latinos Hit Hardest , UC Irvine Study Shows

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Orange County Election Month Lead Up to Nov. 3 Captured in Photos

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Dia de los Muertos Altar Tour in Santa Ana, Anaheim Honors the Dead in Midst of Coronavirus Pandemic

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Annual High Tide Spurs Concerns About Future Safety of San Onofre Nuclear Waste Stock Near South OC

OMAR SANCHEZ, Voice of OC

‘I Hope They Put Themselves in Our Shoes’

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Controversy Over Neighborhood Handball Courts Fuels Santa Ana’s Youth and Public Safety Debate

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

High Unemployment Rates in Orange County Slowly Dropping: 2020’s Economic Collapse in Review